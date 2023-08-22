Fire reports for Aug. 22, 2023 (copy) Aug 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY6:56 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.6:58 p.m. — Northwest Taft Avenue and Northwest 12th Avenue, medical.7:06 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.7:15 p.m. — Southwest Manning Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, medical.8:02 p.m. — Northwest Lynn Circle and Northwest Carroll Drive, medical.8:02 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwet 38th Street, medical.8:05 p.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 6th Street, medical.8:11 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.10:05 p.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest 18th Street, medical.MONDAY1:18 a.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.3:09 a.m. — Northwest Longview Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, medical.3:36 a.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.4:49 a.m. — Southwest 112th Street and Southwest Nreal Boulevard, medical.5:42 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.5:44 a.m. — Southwest Bradley Court and Southwest Sherman Valley Drive, medical.6:06 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:22 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 24th Street, medical.6:37 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.7:13 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest 59th Street, medical.7:41 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest kingsbury Avenue, medical.8:25 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Briarwood Drive, medical.8:37 a.m. — Southeast F Aveue and Southeast Larrance Street, medical.8:44 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 25th Street, medical.8:45 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.8:59 a.m. — Northwest Allana Dale Lane and Northwest Nottingham Road, medical.9:29 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, medical.9:31 a.m. — Southwet F Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, medical.9:54 a.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.11:07 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.11:49 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.12:16 p.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 64th Street, medical.12:16 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest Crosby Park Boulevard, medical.12:51 p.m. — Northwest Liberty Avenue and Northwest Victory Boulevard, medical.1:05 p.m. — Northwest Baldwin and Northwest 18th, medical.1:28 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 53rd Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Data Storage Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists