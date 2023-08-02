Fire reports for Aug. 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:12 p.m. — 3400 blk NW Atlanta, medical.3:26 p.m. — 100 blk NW Dunlop, fire call.4:48 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Lincoln, fire call.4:49 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Terrace Hills, fire call.6:12 p.m. — 200 SW Lee, medical.6:30 p.m. — 8600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.6:54 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Lindy, medical.7:16 p.m. — 900 blk NW 38th, medical.7:16 p.m. — 600 blk NW 26th, fire call.7:19 p.m. — 900 blk NW 38th, medical.7:26 p.m. — 4600 blk NW Meadowbrook medical.8:04 p.m. — 6100 blk NW Euclid, fire call.8:55 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Arlington, medical.9:07 p.m. — 4600 blk SW H, medical.9:24 p.m. — 300 blk Ferris, medical.10:19 p.m. — 300 blk NW Heritage, medical.TUESDAY00:00 a.m. — 2800 blk NW J, medical.1:36 a.m. — 4900 blk NW Pollard, medical.2:06 a.m. — 0 blk SW 24th, medical.3:04 a.m. — 700 blk SW McKinley, medical.4:01 a.m. — 4000 NE Bedford, medical.4:10 a.m. — 2100 blk Britni, medical.4:32 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.5:40 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.6:08 a.m. — 1600 blk NW 32nd, medical.6:46 a.m. — 3000 blk Pioneer, fire call.6:55 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.8:19 a.m. — 600 blk NW Waterford, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gardening Linguistics Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists