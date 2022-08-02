Fire reports for Aug. 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:46 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.5:16 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.5:28 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.7:03 p.m. — 1613 NW Smith, medical.7:53 p.m. — 7110 NW Quanah parker Trailway, vehicle fire.8:50 p.m. — 112 NE English, medical.8:58 p.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical alarm.9:11 p.m. — 6712 NW Maple, medical alarm.MONDAY12:02 a.m. — 708 W Gore, medical.2:25 a.m. — 7102 NW Willow Creek, medical.3:10 a.m. — 3910 SW Rolling Hills, medical.3:14 a.m. — 2401 Cache Road, medical.3:18 a.m. — 1316 NW Williams, medical.6:58 a.m. — 7009 NW Kingsbury, medical.7:47 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, public service.8:43 a.m. — 2816 NW 22nd, automatic fire alarm.10:58 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, medical.11:02 a.m. — 2241 NW Williams, medical.11:04 a.m. — 321 NW 2nd, medical.11:16 a.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.11:18 a.m. — 11 NW 58th, medical.12:00 p.m. — 419 NW 76th, public service.12:16 p.m. — 3301 SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.12:50 p.m. — 1407 NW Keystone, service call.1:52 p.m. — 4623 SE Mieling, medical.1:52 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.2:31 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Medical Social Services Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Southwest Nature Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists