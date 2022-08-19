Fire reports for Aug. 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY10:15 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.11:17 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.THURSDAY12:55 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Cherokee, fire alarm.4:12 a.m. — Southeast Flower Mound and E Gore Boulevard, medical.4:23 a.m. — Northwest 55th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.5:56 a.m. — Southeast Clover and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.7:19 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.7:27 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.8:13 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.9:22 a.m. — Northwest Gore Boulevard and Southwest University Drive, medical.10:03 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Irwin, medical.10:07 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.10:46 a.m. — Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, medical.11:04 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Ozmun, medical.11:17 a.m. — Northwest 35th Place and Northwest 35th Street, electrical hazard.11:28 a.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Stonegate, medical.11:35 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest McKinley, structure fire.11:36 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, fire alarm.11:57 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.12:23 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest G Avenue, fire alarm.1:20 p.m. — Northwest Marion and Northwest Hill Top, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northwest Medical Southwest University Medicine Social Services Fire Alarm Lane Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists