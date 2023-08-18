Fire reports for Aug. 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:06 p.m. — 4500 blk SW Atom, fire/EMS call.4:56 p.m. — 5200 blk NW Rogers Lane, fire/EMS call.5:51 p.m. — 300 blk NW 65th, fire/EMS call.6:03 p.m. — 800 blk SW 17th, fire/EMS call.6:06 p.m. — 1400 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.6:31 p.m. — 100 blk SE Churchill Way, fire/EMS call.6:42 p.m. — 900 blk SW 49th, fire/EMS call.7:27 p.m. — 400 blk NW 12th, fire/EMS call.7:28 p.m. — 2300 blk W Gore, fire/EMS call.7:31 p.m. — 300 blk NW 7th, fire/EMS call.7:37 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Texas, fire/EMS call.7:39 p.m. — 400 blk SE Interstate, fire/EMS call.7:53 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Atlanta, fire/EMS call.8:36 p.m. — 400 blk NW Columbia, fire/EMS call.9:13 p.m. — 6200 blk NW Chestnut Lane, fire/EMS call.9:44 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, fire/EMS call.10:08 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, fire/EMS call.10:32 p.m. — 1400 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.10:35 p.m. — 800 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.THURSDAY00:08 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.00:13 a.m. — 2500 blk NW 7th, fire/EMS call.1:07 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire/EMS call.3:44 a.m. — 1700 blk SE 47th, fire/EMS call.3:46 a.m. — 300 blk SE Warwick Way, fire/EMS call.5:02 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.5:20 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.7:13 a.m. — 800 blk SE 41st, fire/EMS call.7:41 a.m. — 900 blk SW F, fire/EMS call.8:19 a.m. — 2000 NW 82nd, fire/EMS call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Electricity Physics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists