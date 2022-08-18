Fire reports for Aug. 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY10:39 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.10:46 p.m. — Southwest Overland and Southwest Abilene, medical.11:22 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Ozmun, medical.11:45 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, structure fire.11:53 p.m. — Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Cherry Circle, medical.11:58 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY12:00 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.12:02 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, fire alarm.12:10 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.2:32 a.m. — South Railroad and East Gore Boulevard, medical.2:48 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Logan, medical.3:05 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.3:31 a.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, structure fire.8:32 a.m. — Northeast 20th Street and E Gore Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.8:58 a.m. — Northwest Crosby Park Drive and Northwest Crosby Park Circle, medical.9:19 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists