Fire reports for Aug. 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 14 min ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:00 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.3:44 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.4:27 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.4:32 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest A Avenue, medical.5:29 p.m. — Southwest 23rd Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.5:43 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest I Avenue, medical.6:04 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.6:05 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.6:06 p.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest Eisenhower Drive, medical.7:23 p.m. — Southwest 33rd Street and Southwest Salinas Drive, medical.7:25 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.7:45 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.8:33 p.m. — Northwest 51st Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.8:53 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 38th Street, medical.11:35 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Smith Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY12:10 a.m. — Northeast Dearborn Avenue and Northeast Columbia Avenue, medical.1:11 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.1:18 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.1:43 a.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.2:52 a.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 24th Street, medical.3:36 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.4:44 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.5:27 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.5:36 a.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 42nd Street, medical.6:41 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.6:48 a.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.6:59 a.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest H Avenue, medical.7:50 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Park Place, medical.8:00 a.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.9:27 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.9:35 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.