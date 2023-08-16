Fire reports for Aug. 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY7:47 p.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Cache Road, medical.8:43 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 27th street, medical.8:56 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.9:24 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.9:35 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.9:50 p.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, medical.10:05 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.10:42 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.11:03 p.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.11:15 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.TUESDAY00:02 a.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest 6th Street, medical.00:23 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Atterbury Drive, medical.00:25 a.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest 16th street, medical.1:38 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 28th Street, medical.1:38 p.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Kincaid Avenue, medical.1:45 a.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest Parkview Boulevard medical.1:52 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street, medical.4:29 a.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest 6th Street, medical.4:40 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street, medical.4:59 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.5:47 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 24th Street, medical.5:50 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 34th Street, medical.8:29 a.m. — Northwest Crossland Circle and Northwest 79th Street, medical.10:39 a.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.11:08 a.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.11:37 a.m. — Northwest Briarwood Drive and Northwest Beechwood Drive, medical.11:44 a.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.11:48 a.m. — Southwest Tulane Avenue and Southwest 24th Street, medical.12:02 p.m. — Northwest Allan-a-Dale Lane and Northwest Nottingham Road, medical.12:32 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, medical.12:50 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.1:37 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:52 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.2:19 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists