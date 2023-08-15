Fire reports for Aug. 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY5:57 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, medical.6:03 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Lincoln, medical.6:38 p.m. — 400 blk SW Summit, medical.7:21 p.m. — 3600 blk NE Fieldcrest, medical.7:25 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.7:36 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.7:39 p.m. — 6800 blk NW Faircloud, fire call.7:48 p.m. — 2500 blk NW Prentice, medical.8:27 p.m. — 900 blk NW Bell, medical.8:32 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Great Plains Blvd., service call.8:35 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Sheridan, medical.8:37 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 38th, medical.8:37 p.m. — Northwest Cedarwood Drive and Northwest Briarwood Drive, fire call.9:16 p.m. — 1700 blk NW 31st, fire call.10:34 p.m. — 4900 blk SE Dover, service call.10:42 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan, medical.10:50 p.m. — 600 blk SW 52nd, medical.MONDAY00:14 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.2:17 a.m. — 1400 blk NE Independence, medical.2:26 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.3:00 a.m. — 600 blk SW 52nd, service call.3:25 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, service call.3:31 a.m. — 500 blk SW 16th, medical.3:51 a.m. — 1600 blk SW C, service call.6:20 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.7:42 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.8:21 a.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop Road, medical.8:46 a.m. — 4300 blk NW Denver, fire call.10:28 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 75th, service call.10:35 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Malcom Road, fire call.10:53 a.m. — 2600 blk SW H, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists