Fire reports for Aug. 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:13 p.m. — 5400 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.3:30 p.m. — 3200 blk SW 67th, fire/EMS call.3:53 p.m. — 300 blk SW C, fire/EMS call.4:20 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.4:21 p.m. — 10 blk NW 24th, fire/EMS call.4:27 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 22n, fire/EMS call.5:02 p.m. — 900 blk SW 60th, fire/EMS call.6:03 p.m. — 6300 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, fire/EMS call.6:22 p.m. — 10 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.6:51 p.m. — 3200 blk NE Cimarron Trail, fire/EMS call.6:88 p.m. — 2900 blk NW 17th, fire/EMS call.7:07 p.m. — 6300 blk W Gore, fire/EMS call.8:00 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 22nd, fire/EMS call.8:15 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire/EMS call.11:05 p.m. — 700 SW Ranch Oak, fire/EMS call.11:37 p.m. — 4800 SE Tattershall Way, fire/EMS call.SATURDAY00:41 a.m. — 1200 blk SW 25th, fire/EMS call.00:41 a.m. — 4200 blk SW Summit, fire/EMS call.00:46 a.m. — 800 blk NW Euclid, fire/EMS call.1:39 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Williams, fire/EMS call.2:13 a.m. — 4200 blk SW Summit, fire/EMS call.2:30 a.m. — 6700 blk SW Chaucer, fire/EMS call.2:38 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Hoover, fire/EMS call.2:52 a.m. — 2500 blk NW 20th, fire/EMS call.4:10 a.m. — 1500 blk SW H, fire/EMS call.5:34 a.m. — 2700 blk NW 75th, fire/EMS call.6:31 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, fire/EMS call.8:14 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Oak, fire/EMS call.8:25 a.m. — 2700 blk SW J, fire/EMS call.9:02 a.m. — 4600 blk SW H, fire/EMS call.9:11 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 23rd, fire/EMS call.9:40 a.m. — 1200 blk NW 31st, fire/EMS call.10:53 a.m. — 400 blk NW 53rd, fire/EMS call.10:58 a.m. — 600 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.11:04 a.m. — Northwest Santa Fe Avenue and Northwest 40th Street, fire/EMS call.11:25 a.m. — 2000 blk SW D, fire/EMS call.11:48 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire/EMS call.11:57 a.m. — 400 blk NW Woodridge, fire/EMS call.12:29 p.m. — 6400 blk NW Oak, fire/EMS call.12:37 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Bell, fire/EMS call.