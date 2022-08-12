Fire reports for Aug. 12, 2022 Aug 12, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY10:02 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.10:44 p.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Tango Road, medical.11:53 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.THURSDAY12:55 a.m. — Southwest Normandy and Southwest Chaucer Circle, medical.7:00 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.7:27 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Ozmun, medical.7:49 a.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Northwest Irwin, medical.8:29 a.m. — Northwest Beta Avenue and Northwest 45th Street, medical.8:42 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Trenton, medical.9:45 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.10:18 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Cache Road, medical.10:18 a.m. — Northwest 51st Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.10:18 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Williams, medical.10:28 a.m. — Northwest 65th Street and Northwest Oak, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Road Following Northeast Trenton Lane Emergency Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists