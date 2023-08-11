Fire reports for Aug. 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:46 p.m. — 52 SW 45th, fire/EMS call.3:57 p.m. — 500 blk NW Columbia, fire/EMS call.4:08 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Atlanta, fire/EMS call.4:47 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire/EMS call.5:06 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.5:19 p.m. — 2600 blk NW 26th, fire/EMS call.6:08 p.m. — Southwest 71st Street and Southwest Delta Avenue, fire/EMS call.6:35 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Motif Manor, fire/EMS call.6:43 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Terrace Hills, fire/EMS call.6:44 p.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, fire/EMS call.8:12 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound and Southeast Tinney, fire/EMS call.8:17 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Oak, fire/EMS call.10:01 p.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, fire/EMS call.10:11 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Irwin, fire/EMS call.10:16 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, fire/EMS call.10:34 p.m. — 200 blk SE Interstate, fire/EMS call.THURSDAY00:17 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, fire/EMS call.00:46 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, fire/EMS call.2:54 a.m. — 4800 blk NW Lindy, fire/EMS call.3:45 a.m. — 2500 blk NW Prentice, fire/EMS call.5:28 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire/EMS call.6:05 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 24th, fire/EMS call.6:16 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 12th, fire/EMS call.7:46 a.m. — 700 blk NW 67th, fire/EMS call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony History Carpentry Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists