Fire reports for Aug. 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:02 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 19th Street, medical.8:56 p.m. — Southeast H Avenue and Southeast D Avenue, medical.9:20 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 13th Street, medical.9:46 p.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.10:30 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 33rd Street, medical.10:48 p.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.11:48 p.m. — Southeast Elmhurst Lane and Southeast Bedford Drive, medical.WEDNESDAY12:06 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest 48th Street, medical.12:29 a.m. — Southeast H Avenue and Southeast J Avenue, medical.12:32 a.m. — Northwest Sherwood Drive and Northwest Ashby Avenue, medical.1:09 a.m. — Northwest 5th Street and Northwest 4th Street, medical.2:28 a.m. — Northwest Liberty Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, medical.6:28 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14 Street, medical.7:29 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest 10th Street, medical.8:09 a.m. — Southeast H Avenue and Southeast J Avenue, medical.9:28 a.m. — Southwest Boyles Landing Road and Southwest 54th Street, medical.9:53 a.m. — Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard and Northwest Welco Avenue, medical.10:22 a.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.