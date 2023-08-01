Fire reports for Aug. 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:16 p.m. — 200 blk NW Sheridan, medical.4:36 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Sheridan, medical.4:55 p.m. — 3100 blk NE Colonial, fire call.5:11 p.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.5:52 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 6th, medical.7:12 p.m. — 300 blk NW 2nd, service call.8:23 p.m. — 2600 blk NE Lake, medical.8:35 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.9:01 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical.10:06 p.m. — 500 blk NE Patterson, medical.10:12 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Pollard, fire call.11:42 p.m. — 700 blk SW 49th, service call.MONDAY2:16 a.m. — 1000 blk SW Monroe, fire call.3:12 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 31st, medical.3:21 a.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.4:02 a.m. — 1400 blk SW J., medical.5:02 a.m. — 7700 blk NW Lawton, medical.5:42 a.m. — 2300blk NW Lindy, medical.5:48 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Lincoln, service call.6:45 a.m. — 600 blk SW 38th, medical.6:48 a.m. — 300 blk NW 62nd, medical.7:27 a.m. — 6800blk SW Bainbridge, service call.7:28 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, service call.8:08 a.m. — 00 blk SW Lee, medical.9:00 a.m. — 1000 blk SW 52nd, fire call.9:45 a.m. — 2500 blk NW Prentice, medical.10:06 a.m. — 300 blk SW 5th, medical.10:33 a.m. — 8000 blk SW Powell Ct., medical.10:45 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 32nd, medical.10:57 a.m. — 2800 blk NW Ozmun, medical.11:04 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Publishing Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists