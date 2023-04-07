Fire reports for April 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY3:52 p.m. — 4200 blk NW Lindy, fire call.3:40 p.m. — 1600 blk NE 35th, fire call.4:43 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Cypress Lane, fire call.5:02 p.m. — 4200 blk SE Bedford, fire call.5:33 p.m. — 1900 blk Cache Road, fire call.6:11 p.m. — 700 blk Cache Road, service call.7:25 p.m. — 1400blk NW Sith, fire call.8:24 p.m. — 6100 blk SW Oakcliff, fire call.9:15 p.m. — 200 blk SE 7th, automatic fire alarm.9:19 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Ozmun, fire call.9:41 p.m. — 300 blk NW 29th, fire call.9:46 p.m. — 1800 blk SW A, fire call.10:24 p.m. — 300 blk NW 13th, fire call.10:24 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street an dCache Road, fire call.10:33 p.m. — 7400 blk NW Woodland, fire call.11:03 p.m. — 700 blk SW 10th, structure fire.THURSDAY1:02 a.m. — 6700 blk Cache Roadl. fire call.1:48 p.m. — 800 blk NW 58th, fire call.2:00 a.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th, fire call.2:04 p.m. — 7100 blk NW Ash, fire call.2:18 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Baldwin, fire call.7:59 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Smith Avenue, fire call.9:15 a.m. — 200 blk SE Interstate, fire call.9:24 a.m. — 2300 blk NE Turtle Creek, fire call.10:03 a.m. — 2500 blk NW Fort Sill Boulevard, fire call.10:26 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 52nd Street, fire call.12:15 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Taft, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Programming Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists