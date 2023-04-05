Fire reports for April 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY9:03 p.m. — 1900 blk SW Monroe, medical.9:04 p.m. — 500 blk NW 27th, medical.9:08 p.m. — 900 blk SW Park, medical.9:35 p.m. — 700 blk NW 32nd, medical.9:49 p.m. — 1900 blk SW Jefferson, medical.9:53 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.10:06 p.m. — 500 blk SW 69th, medical.10:09 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Pennsylvania, service call.10:32 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Taft, medical.10:59 p.m. — 900 blk SW E, medical.11:22 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 26th Pl, medical.11:32 p.m. — 400 blk NW 69th, medical.TUESDAY2:24 a.m. — 1700 blk SW %5Eth, service call.2:53 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 40th, structure fire.3:04 a.m. — 1600 blk NE 35th, medical.3:07 a.m. — 6900 blk W Gore, medical.3:23 a.m. — 100 blk NW 25th, service call.4:40 a.m. — 2000 blk NW Lindy, medical.6:00 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Bell, service.7:03 a.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical alarm.7:21 a.m. — 2500 blk NE Heritage Creek, medical.7:35 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, medical.7:48 a.m. — 400 blk NW 28th, medical.7:55 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.8:15 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Oak, medical.8:16 a.m. — 6700 blk SW Drakestone, structure fire.9:24 a.m. — 5100 blk W Gore, medical.10:08 a.m. — 100 blk SW Sheridan, medical.10:09 a.m. — 100 blk SW 69th, medical.10:23 a.m. — 4900 blk SE Dover, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Physics Inorganic Chemistry Politics Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists