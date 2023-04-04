Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
SUNDAY
Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 11:39 am
Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
SUNDAY
3:09 p.m. — 1500 blk SW Tennessee, smoke investigation.
3:17 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
3:22 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 63rd Pl., public service.
3:36 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, medical.
3:51 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, medical.
3:51 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
3:51 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
4:20 p.m. — 500 blk SW 70th, medical.
4:47 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 12th, medical.
5:12 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
5:38 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
5:42 p.m. — 7000 blk NW Kingsbury, fire alarm.
6:25 p.m. — 700 blk SW 43rd Street, medical.
6:27 p.m. — 4500 blk NE Pheasant Way, medical.
7:03 p.m. — 900 blk SW Ranch Oak, fire alarm.
7:26 p.m. — 2700 blk W Gore, welfare check.
7:42 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Euclid, medical.
8:09 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, medical.
8:35 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Lincoln, medical.
10:04 p.m. — 4200 blk SE Ford, medical.
10:13 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and SW I Avenue, outside fire.
10:34 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Taft, service call.
MONDAY
00:14 a.m. — 4200 blk SW Summit, medical.
1:11 a.m. — 4000 NW Ozmun, medical.
1:28 p.m. — 800 blk SW Magnolia, medical.
1:55 p.m. — 1600 blk SW New York, medical.
2:58 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Baldwin, medical.
3:54 a.m. — 1000 blk SW Sedalia, medical.
7:01 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Cherokee, medical.
7:57 a.m. — 1200 blk SW 25th, medical.
8:17 a.m. — 1800 blk NW Hoover, domestic.
8:39 a.m. — 500 blk SW University, automatic fire alarm.
8:58 a.m. — 700 blk SW F, automatic fire alarm.
10:12 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Bell, medical.
10:51 a.m. — 4400 blk Cache Road, medical.
11:55 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.
12:08 p.m. — 7200 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
12:58 p.m. — 4700 blk SW K, medical.
2:02 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.