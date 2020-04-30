Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:26 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, medical.

4:40 p.m. — 6101 Cache Road, medical.

4:57 p.m. — 101½ SW 20th, medical.

5:17 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road, medical.

5:18 p.m. — 1610 NW 37th, medical.

5:51 p.m. — 2401 Cache Road, medical.

6:49 p.m. — 4000 Interstate 44, medical.

8:58 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

9:03 p.m. — Southwest 15th Street and G Avenue, outdoor fire.

9:04 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Glenn Avenue, medical.

10:07 p.m. — 1610 NW Lincoln, medical.

11:01 p.m. — 2404 SW Washington, medical.

11:16 p.m. — 1602 NW Taft, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:02 a.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.

1:18 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue, medical.

3:09 a.m. — 1813 NW Lincoln, medical.

5:51 a.m. — 1711 NW Baldwin, medical.

6:50 a.m. — 2001 NW 19th, medical.

8:01 a.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.

8:11 a.m. — 4525 NE Bell, medical.

9:29 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, service call.

9:48 a.m. — 2420 NW 41st, medical.

10:27 a.m. — 132 NW 2nd, medical.

11:30 a.m. — 809 NW Euclid, automatic alarm.

11:33 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

11:57 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.

12:21 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.

1:09 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road, medical.

2:13 p.m. — 1225 NW Oak, medical.

2:14 p.m. — 3005 SW Park, medical.

2:18 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Lake Avenue, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

