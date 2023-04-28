Fire reports for April 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY3:09 p.m. — 300 SE 45th, medical.3:50 p.m. — 1000 SW Sheridan Road, medical.4:27 p.m. — 2400 NW Williams, medical.4:30 p.m. — 3600 SE Huntington Circle, fire alarm.6:04 p.m. — 4600 SW I, service call.6:21 p.m. — 400 NW 75th, medical.6:54 p.m. — 4700 SW K, medical.7:41 p.m. — 4700 SE Sunnymeade, medical.8:25 p.m. — 5500 Cache Road, medical.8:43 p.m. — 600 SW E, outside fire.8:49 p.m. — 2300 SW 56th, medical.9:46 p.m. — 900 NW Cheryle Place, service call.10:28 p.m. — 1600 NW 26th, medical.11:20 p.m. — 4300 NW Denver, medical.THURSDAY3:20 a.m. — 1400 Cache Road, medical.3:20 a.m. — 2300 NW 46th, medical.4:14 a.m. — 1000 SW McKinley, medical.7:02 a.m. — 6400 NW Oak, medical.8:11 a.m. — 2100 NW Atlanta, medical.8:11 a.m. — 1500 NW Dearborn, fire alarm.9:56 a.m. — 1000 NW 16th, service call.11:05 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, outside fire.11:07 a.m. — 700 NW Heinzwood Circle, medical.11:10 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, service call.11:38 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, structure fire.12:42 p.m. — 1000 NW Sheridan Road, medical.1:22 p.m. — 600 SW E, fire alarm.1:47 p.m. — 2000 NW 52nd, medical.2:12 p.m. — 300 SW 5th, medical.2:41 p.m. — 200 SE Warwick Way, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists