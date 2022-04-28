Fire reports for April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:38 p.m. — 800 block SW F, service call.4:11 p.m. — 8000 block SW Lee, service call.4:31 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.5:17 p.m. — 4500 block SW Beta, medical.5:24 p.m. — 4700 block NE MacArthur Circle, medical.5:40 p.m. — 1800 block NW 52nd, service call.5:54 p.m. — 200 block NE Rogers Lane, service call.5:59 p.m. — 3600 block SE Huntington Circle, medical.6:03 p.m. — 1600 block NW 75th, medical.7:04 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest B Avenue, service call.7:34 p.m. — 800 block SW 17th, medical.8:32 p.m. — 1600 block SW Washington, service call.8:48 p.m. — 300 block NW 35th, service call.9:55 p.m. — 1400 block NW Smith, lift assist.10:59 p.m. — 700 block NW Heinzwood Circle, medical.11:59 p.m. — 200 block SE Lee, service call.WEDNESDAY12:13 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, service call.1:12 a.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.1:43 a.m. — 1700 block NW Maple, medical.3:01 a.m. — 1500 block NW Williams, medical.3:16 a.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, service call.4:36 a.m. — 6000 block NW Williams, medical alarm.6:17 a.m. — 6700 block NW Maple, service call.6:49 a.m. — 1000 block SW Summit, service call.8:18 a.m. — 5800 block NW Kinyon, service call.8:34 a.m. — 9300 block SW Koch, service call.8:47 a.m. — 10 block NW 28th, service call.9:32 a.m. — 2200 block SW Sheridan Road, service call.9:50 a.m. — 1100 block NW 75th, service call.10:25 a.m. — 4900 block SE Mills, service call.11:21 a.m. — 5000 block SE Redbud Place, medical.11:30 a.m. — 1200 block NW Taylor, service call.1:12 p.m. — 3700 block NE Madison, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Southwest Sport Medicine Botany Industry Emergency Address Cache Road Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists