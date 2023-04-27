Fire reports for April 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY4:20 p.m. — 1200 SW D, medical.4:39 p.m. — 7500 SW Forest, vehicle fire.6:09 p.m. — 2500 SW A, service call.6:21 p.m. — 8600 SE Flower Mound, medical.6:23 p.m. — 1400 SW Jefferson, medical.7:12 p.m. — 1600 NW Andrews, medical.8:54 p.m. — 1400 SW B, medical.9:09 p.m. — 2500 SW Jefferson, medical.9:41 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.10:42 p.m. — 4700 NW Motif Manor, medical.11:09 p.m. — 6900 SW Lee, medical.11:35 p.m. — 100 SW 19th, Assault w/ Weapon11:48 p.m. — 900 NW Dearborn, medical.WEDNESDAY1:06 AM 1500 SW Tennessee, fire alarm.1:09 AM 200 SE 7th, fire alarm.1:23 AM 200 SE 7th, fire alarm.2:01 AM 600 SW Roosevelt, medical.3:15 AM 2900 NW Bell, medical.3:41 AM 800 NW Hilltop, medical.4:09 AM 450 SW G, medical.4:21 AM 1300 NW Irwin, service call.4:46 AM 3000 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.5:03 AM 6900 SW Lee, medical.7:18 AM 17 00NW 82nd, medical.7:21 AM Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.9:00 AM 6100 NW Euclid, medical.9:22 AM 2200 NW 36th, fire alarm.9:33 AM 100 S Railroad, medical.10:56 AM 4300 SE Camelot, medical.10:58 AM 6900 NW Maple, medical alarm.11:04 AM 100 NE Babbit, fire alarm.11:19 AM 2600 NW Debracy, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics History Politics Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists