Fire reports for April 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023

Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:

MONDAY
3:04 p.m. — 6300 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
3:59 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southeast Flower Mound Road, medical.
4:53 p.m. — 800 blk SW Summit, service call.
5:05 p.m. — 1700 blk Columbia, fire alarm.
5:19 p.m. — 4400 blk SW Park Way, structure fire
5:54 p.m. — 200 blk SW Park, medical.
5:58 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.
6:24 p.m. — 130 blk SW 68th, medical.
6:25 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.
6:50 p.m. — 2000 NW Lindy, medical.
6:56 p.m. — 2600 blk NW Bell, medical.
7:14 p.m. — 100 blk SE Camelot, arrest
7:46 p.m. — 2500 blk SW E, medical.
8:00 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, service call.
9:26 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Cherokee, fire alarm.
9:39 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.
9:42 p.m. — 2700 blk NW 75th, medical.
9:54 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.
10:17 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical.
11:49 p.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, medical.

TUESDAY
00:34 a.m. — 1400 blk E, medical.
00:53 a.m. — 22100 blk NW Carroll, medical.
1:39 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Madison, service call.
1:42 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.
1:44 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, assault
2:04 a.m. — 7600 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.
3:36 a.m. — 500 blk SW Garfield, medical.
6:32 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Pollard, medican
7:15 a.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Northwest Rogers Lane, traffic
8:35 a.m. — 1800 blk NW Lake, medical.