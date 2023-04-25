Fire reports for April 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY10:20 p.m. — 1400 NW Euclid, medical.9:00 p.m. — 4300 NW Hoover, fire alarm.8:45 p.m. — 1100 SE Alta Lane, medical.7:38 p.m. — 6700 SW Chaucer, medical.7:50 p.m. — 600 SW E, fire alarm.7:28 p.m. — 300 NW 63rd, medical.7:12 p.m. — 1400 SW Jefferson, medical.5:52 p.m. — 500 SE Flower Mound, medical.5:35 p.m. — 800 SW A, medical.5:44 p.m. — 4600 SW G, medical.5:24 p.m. — 700 SW 46th, medical.5:07 p.m. — 200 SW Park, service call.3:30 p.m. — 400 NW 3rd, structure fire.4:12 p.m. — 600 SW E, fire alarm.3:53 p.m. — 7000 NW Kingsbury, medical.3:16 p.m. — 1300 SW 6th, medical.3:17 p.m. — 1300 NW Oak, medical.MONDAY2:12 p.m. — 1400 SW Jefferson, service call.1:30 p.m. — 200 NW Northwood, medical.11:28 a.m. — 1300 NW Irwin, medical.11:00 a.m. — 1400 NW Dearborn, medical.10:45 a.m. — 1100 NW 75th, medical.10:44 a.m. — 6800 NW Faircolud, automatic fire alarm.8:37 a.m. — 800 NW 82nd, outside fire.9:47 a.m. — 1200 NW 31st, service call.9:25 a.m. — 4700 SW K, medical.8:48 a.m. — 1800 SW Driftwood, structure fire.8:21 a.m. — 4600 NW Meadowbrook, medical.2:56 a.m. — 3100 Cache Road, structure fire.3:24 a.m. — 1700 NW Maple, medical.2:20 a.m. — 700 NW 32nd, medical.2:27 a.m. — 1100 Cache Road, medical.2:08 a.m. — 800 SE 40th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists