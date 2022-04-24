Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
3:17 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.
3:24 p.m. — 200 block SW C, medical.
4:49 p.m. — 2300 block NW 77th, fall.
5:00 p.m. — 1600 block NW 78th, medical.
5:22 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.
6:17 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest G Avenue, fall.
6:41 p.m. — 800 block SW 6th, medical.
6:46 p.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Tango Road, medical.
7:14 p.m. — Southwest 39th Street and Southwest Wolfe Street, fall.
7:16 p.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest G Avenue, outside fire.
7:22 p.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Northwest Arrowhead Drive, fall.
7:30 p.m. — 200 block NW Red Elk, medical.
8:30 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road, medical.
9:10 p.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.
9:22 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, gas leak.
10:03 p.m. — Northwest 36th Street and Northwest Enclave Boulevard, faire alarm.
10:17 p.m. — 700 SW 46th, fire alarm.
10:27 p.m. — Northwest 60th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, fire alarm.
11:22 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.
11:42 p.m. — 2800 block NW 21st Place, medical.
11:58 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.
SATURDAY
4:28 a.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.
5:38 a.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.
6:30 a.m. — Southeast 46th Street and Southeast Aberdeen Avenue, medical.
6:48 a.m. — 2400 block NW 35th, medical.
8:13 a.m. — 10 block NW 25th, medical.
9:03 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.
10:02 a.m. — 300 block SW 79th, medical.
10:14 a.m. — Northwest Denver Avenue and Northwest 27th Street, medical.
10:16 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
11:29 a.m. — 6th Street and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.
11:52 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.
12:46 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.
12:52 p.m. — 900 block SW 38th, medical.
12:55 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.
12:56 p.m. — 10 block NW 25th, fall.
1:04 p.m. — 400 block NW 74th, outside fire.
1:14 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
1:56 p.m. — Northeast 30th Street and Northwest Lancaster Lane, medical.
2:09 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road, outside fire.