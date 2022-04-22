Fire reports for April 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY8:29 p.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.9:07 p.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.9:29 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.10:01 p.m. — Northwest 69th Street and Northwest Maple Drive, medical.10:58 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.11:07 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.THURSDAY00:14 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.00:24 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Pheasant Way, lift assist.00:27 a.m. — Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, service call.00:29 a.m. — 100 block NE 20th, fall.00:40 a.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northeast MacArthur Circle, medical.1:07 p.m. — Northwest 44th and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:18 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:28 a.m. — 300 block NW Ridgeview Way, medical.7:12 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.8:05 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.9:20 a.m. — 6th Street and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.9:23 a.m. — 11th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.9:24 a.m. — 1800 block NW 82nd, medical.9:32 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, medical.9:35 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.9:45 a.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Ne Medicine Southwest Pheasant Avenue Assist Following Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists