Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:29 p.m. — 7228 NW Hunter, medical.

3:36 p.m. — 5515 NW Cache Road, medical.

3:39 p.m. — 3420 SW Abilene, medical.

4:00 p.m. — 6806 NW Willow Creek, lift assist.

5:56 p.m. — 2311 NW 47th, fire alarm.

6:48 p.m. — Southwest 16th and Southwest Oklahoma, structure fire.

6:50 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.

7:09 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.

7:56 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 25th Street, structure fire.

8:31 p.m. — 6938 SW Forest, lift assist.

8:42 p.m. — 5535 NW Cache Road, medical.

9:01 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, medical.

9:28 p.m. — 404 NE 51st, fire alarm.

9:32 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue, structure fire.

9:42 p.m. — 107 SE Sungate, medical.

9:53 p.m. — 1507 NW 17th, medical.

10:53 p.m. — 1302 NW Oak, medical.

11:31 p.m. — 113 SE Berkshire Way, medical.

11:53 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:52 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Oklahoma, medical.

2:12 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.

2:33 a.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.

2:36 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

3:20 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

4:17 a.m. — 2614 SW I, medical.

7:37 a.m. — 6716 Cache Road, fire alarm.

8:31 a.m. — 2703 NE Turtle Creek, medical alarm.

8:32 a.m. — 15 NW 25th, lift assist.

9:32 a.m. — 423 NW Chimney Creek, lift assist.

10:34 a.m. — 711 SW 49th, medical.

11:03 a.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.

11:08 a.m. — 2201 NW 82nd, fire alarm.

11:34 a.m. — 4402 Cache Road, fire alarm.

11:50 a.m. — 5345 NW Glenn, medical.

1:05 p.m. — 1305 NW Williams, medical.

1:35 p.m. — 4302 SW Lee, medical.

1:47 p.m. — 4213 SE Ford Road, medical.

2:02 p.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.

2:06 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, structure fire.

2:11 p.m. — 3801 W Gore, medical.