Fire reports for April 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:29 p.m. — 7228 NW Hunter, medical.3:36 p.m. — 5515 NW Cache Road, medical.3:39 p.m. — 3420 SW Abilene, medical.4:00 p.m. — 6806 NW Willow Creek, lift assist.5:56 p.m. — 2311 NW 47th, fire alarm.6:48 p.m. — Southwest 16th and Southwest Oklahoma, structure fire.6:50 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.7:09 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.7:56 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 25th Street, structure fire.8:31 p.m. — 6938 SW Forest, lift assist.8:42 p.m. — 5535 NW Cache Road, medical.9:01 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, medical.9:28 p.m. — 404 NE 51st, fire alarm.9:32 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue, structure fire.9:42 p.m. — 107 SE Sungate, medical.9:53 p.m. — 1507 NW 17th, medical.10:53 p.m. — 1302 NW Oak, medical.11:31 p.m. — 113 SE Berkshire Way, medical.11:53 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.WEDNESDAY1:52 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Oklahoma, medical.2:12 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.2:33 a.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.2:36 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.3:20 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.4:17 a.m. — 2614 SW I, medical.7:37 a.m. — 6716 Cache Road, fire alarm.8:31 a.m. — 2703 NE Turtle Creek, medical alarm.8:32 a.m. — 15 NW 25th, lift assist.9:32 a.m. — 423 NW Chimney Creek, lift assist.10:34 a.m. — 711 SW 49th, medical.11:03 a.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.11:08 a.m. — 2201 NW 82nd, fire alarm.11:34 a.m. — 4402 Cache Road, fire alarm.11:50 a.m. — 5345 NW Glenn, medical.1:05 p.m. — 1305 NW Williams, medical.1:35 p.m. — 4302 SW Lee, medical.1:47 p.m. — 4213 SE Ford Road, medical.2:02 p.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.2:06 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, structure fire.2:11 p.m. — 3801 W Gore, medical.