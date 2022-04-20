Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

7:11 p.m. — 507 SW Park, medical.

9:06 p.m. — 1317 NW Taft, medical.

9:42 p.m. — 2209 NW Hoover, lift assist.

9:54 p.m. — 2106 W Gore, medical.

10:49 p.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.

11:29 p.m. — 1419 NW 24th, medical.

TUESDAY

12:19 a.m. — 715 SW Englewood, medical.

12:50 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, lift assist.

1:01 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.

2:04 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.

2:23 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

2:25 a.m. — 5346 NW Columbia, medical.

3:14 a.m. — 4208 SE Avondale Lane, lift assist.

5:04 a.m. — 1501 NW 50th, medical.

5:37 a.m. — 1112 NW Kingsbury, medical.

5:38 a.m. — 1204 SW 26th Place, lift assist.

6:15 a.m. — 1622 NW 26th, medical.

7:24 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

8:01 a.m. — 2801 NW Ozmun, fire alarm.

8:50 a.m. — 2818 SW G, medical.

8:56 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

9:05 a.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.

9:23 a.m. — 1102 SE Alta Lane, medical.

9:23 a.m. — 2105 SW B, medical.

10:33 a.m. — Northwet 50th Street and Cache Road, medical.

10:38 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, lift assist.

10:46 a.m. — 2818 NW Sheridan Road, medical alarm.

11:00 a.m. — 7402 NW Sun, medical.

11:17 a.m. — 4008 SW Jefferson, fire alarm.

11:39 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.

12:02 p.m. — 3411 SW Abilene, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 5346 NW Columbia, medical.

2:04 p.m. — 1624 SW Washington, lift assist.