Fire reports for April 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY7:11 p.m. — 507 SW Park, medical.9:06 p.m. — 1317 NW Taft, medical.9:42 p.m. — 2209 NW Hoover, lift assist.9:54 p.m. — 2106 W Gore, medical.10:49 p.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.11:29 p.m. — 1419 NW 24th, medical.TUESDAY12:19 a.m. — 715 SW Englewood, medical.12:50 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, lift assist.1:01 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.2:04 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.2:23 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.2:25 a.m. — 5346 NW Columbia, medical.3:14 a.m. — 4208 SE Avondale Lane, lift assist.5:04 a.m. — 1501 NW 50th, medical.5:37 a.m. — 1112 NW Kingsbury, medical.5:38 a.m. — 1204 SW 26th Place, lift assist.6:15 a.m. — 1622 NW 26th, medical.7:24 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.8:01 a.m. — 2801 NW Ozmun, fire alarm.8:50 a.m. — 2818 SW G, medical.8:56 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.9:05 a.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.9:23 a.m. — 1102 SE Alta Lane, medical.9:23 a.m. — 2105 SW B, medical.10:33 a.m. — Northwet 50th Street and Cache Road, medical.10:38 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, lift assist.10:46 a.m. — 2818 NW Sheridan Road, medical alarm.11:00 a.m. — 7402 NW Sun, medical.11:17 a.m. — 4008 SW Jefferson, fire alarm.11:39 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.12:02 p.m. — 3411 SW Abilene, medical.1:53 p.m. — 5346 NW Columbia, medical.2:04 p.m. — 1624 SW Washington, lift assist.