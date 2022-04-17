Fire reports for April 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY6:46 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, service call.7:19 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.7:25 p.m. — Northwest 25th and Northeast Lakeshore Drive, medical.7:36 p.m. — 2400 block NE 9th Street, medical.9:08 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:18 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Douglas Avenue, service call.11:30 p.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.11:30 p.m. — Southwest 11 Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.11:36 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.SATURDAY00:23 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road, medical.00:41 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Carroll Drive, medical.00:52 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:27 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.3:46 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.4:02 a.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Denver Avenue, medical.7:10 a.m. — Northeast 6 Street and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.8:07 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest 43rd Street, fire alarm.8:42 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Glenn Avenue, medical.8:58 a.m. — Northwest 48th Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.9:17 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Social Services Highway Southwest Road Northeast Street Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists