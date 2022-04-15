Fire reports for April 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY4:45 p.m. — 12th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.4:58 p.m. — 18th Street and C Avenue, gas leak.5:07 p.m. — 6th Street and E Avenue, medical.5:12 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.5:44 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical alarm.5:46 p.m. — 2600 block Northwest 19th, medical.6:49 p.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Wilshire Terrace, outside fire.7:28 p.m. — Northwest 48th Place and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.8:27 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.9:57 p.m. — 3300 block NW Havenshire Circle, lift assist.10:34 p.m. — 800 block Northwest 41st, medical.10:49 p.m. — 200 block Northwest 82nd, medical.11:50 p.m. — 800 block Northwest 32nd, medical.THURSDAY12:48 a.m. — 1300 block Northwest 27th, medical.1:59 a.m. — Southwest Summit Avenue and Southwest 42nd Street, medical.2:02 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, outside fire.2:48 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, medical.3:17 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and W Gore Boulevard, medical.3:47 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.5:55 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, medical.8:58 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.10:39 a.m. — 2200 block Northwest 46th, fire alarm.11:27 a.m. — 2200 block Southwest B Avenue, medical.11:29 a.m. — Southwest Neal Boulevard and Southwest Ard Street, medical.12:02 p.m. — Northwest 68th and Northwest Faircloud, medical.12:35 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Winners Way, medical.12:42 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road, medical.1:07 p.m. — Southeast 36th Street and Southeast Huntington Circle, medical.1:24 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.1:38 p.m. — Southeast 36th Street and Southeast Huntington Circle, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Southeast Lane Faircloud Southwest Following Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists