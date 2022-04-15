Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

4:45 p.m. — 12th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

4:58 p.m. — 18th Street and C Avenue, gas leak.

5:07 p.m. — 6th Street and E Avenue, medical.

5:12 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.

5:44 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical alarm.

5:46 p.m. — 2600 block Northwest 19th, medical.

6:49 p.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Wilshire Terrace, outside fire.

7:28 p.m. — Northwest 48th Place and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.

8:27 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

9:57 p.m. — 3300 block NW Havenshire Circle, lift assist.

10:34 p.m. — 800 block Northwest 41st, medical.

10:49 p.m. — 200 block Northwest 82nd, medical.

11:50 p.m. — 800 block Northwest 32nd, medical.

THURSDAY

12:48 a.m. — 1300 block Northwest 27th, medical.

1:59 a.m. — Southwest Summit Avenue and Southwest 42nd Street, medical.

2:02 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, outside fire.

2:48 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, medical.

3:17 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and W Gore Boulevard, medical.

3:47 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.

5:55 a.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, medical.

8:58 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 2200 block Northwest 46th, fire alarm.

11:27 a.m. — 2200 block Southwest B Avenue, medical.

11:29 a.m. — Southwest Neal Boulevard and Southwest Ard Street, medical.

12:02 p.m. — Northwest 68th and Northwest Faircloud, medical.

12:35 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Winners Way, medical.

12:42 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road, medical.

1:07 p.m. — Southeast 36th Street and Southeast Huntington Circle, medical.

1:24 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, medical.

1:38 p.m. — Southeast 36th Street and Southeast Huntington Circle, medical.