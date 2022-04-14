Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

6:38 p.m. — 1300 block SW E, medical.

7:32 p.m. — 400 block SW 84th, medical.

7:50 p.m. — 2800 block W Gore, medical.

8:15 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, medical.

9:54 p.m. — 1200 block SW 24th, medical.

10:19 p.m. — 6900 block W Gore, medical.

11:08 p.m. — 2400 block NW 23rd, medical.

11:21 p.m. — 900 block SW 9th, structure fire.

WEDNESDAY

00:44 a.m. — 1200 block SW 25th, medical.

1:09 p.m. — 3200 block NE Cimarron Trail, medical.

1:47 a.m. — 600 block SW Bishop, medical.

4:52 a.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, lift assist.

5:34 a.m. — 4600 block SW K, medical.

6:11 a.m. — 1100 block SW B, medical.

6:15 a.m. — 800 block SW 6th, outside fire.

7:16 a.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.

7:57 a.m. — 4600 block NW Ozmun, medical.

8:13 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.

8:32 a.m. — 10 block NW 25th, lift assist.

9:20 a.m. — 1900 block Cache Road, structure fire.

9:54 a.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Place, structure fire.

10:04 a.m. — 3800 block W Gore, medical.

10:10 a.m. — 2400 block SW Jefferson, outside fire.

11:37 a.m. — 4600 block NW Ozmun, medical.

11:38 a.m. — 6300 block SW Park Place, medical.

12:42 p.m. — 3100 block Cache Road, medical.

2:06 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.

2:46 p.m. — 200 block NW Elm, medical.

2:51 p.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Place, service call.