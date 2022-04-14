Fire reports for April 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY6:38 p.m. — 1300 block SW E, medical.7:32 p.m. — 400 block SW 84th, medical.7:50 p.m. — 2800 block W Gore, medical.8:15 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, medical.9:54 p.m. — 1200 block SW 24th, medical.10:19 p.m. — 6900 block W Gore, medical.11:08 p.m. — 2400 block NW 23rd, medical.11:21 p.m. — 900 block SW 9th, structure fire.WEDNESDAY00:44 a.m. — 1200 block SW 25th, medical.1:09 p.m. — 3200 block NE Cimarron Trail, medical.1:47 a.m. — 600 block SW Bishop, medical.4:52 a.m. — 1700 block NW 31st, lift assist.5:34 a.m. — 4600 block SW K, medical.6:11 a.m. — 1100 block SW B, medical.6:15 a.m. — 800 block SW 6th, outside fire.7:16 a.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.7:57 a.m. — 4600 block NW Ozmun, medical.8:13 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.8:32 a.m. — 10 block NW 25th, lift assist.9:20 a.m. — 1900 block Cache Road, structure fire.9:54 a.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Place, structure fire.10:04 a.m. — 3800 block W Gore, medical.10:10 a.m. — 2400 block SW Jefferson, outside fire.11:37 a.m. — 4600 block NW Ozmun, medical.11:38 a.m. — 6300 block SW Park Place, medical.12:42 p.m. — 3100 block Cache Road, medical.2:06 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.2:46 p.m. — 200 block NW Elm, medical.2:51 p.m. — 3500 block NE Silcott Place, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Building Industry Block Emergency Address Sw Park Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists