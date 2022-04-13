Fire reports for April 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:32 p.m. — 2400 block SW Monroe, medical.4:25 p.m. — 300 block NW Mission, lift assist.5:02 p.m. — 1300 block SE Clover Lane, medical.5:34 p.m. — 2100 block SW McKinley Avenue, medical.5:50 p.m. — 50 block SW 45th, medical.6:05 p.m. — 7600 Block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.6:21 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Micklegate Boulevard, medical.7:31 p.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, lift assist.7:40 p.m. — 3500 block E. Gore, structure fire.8:17 p.m. — 1800 block NW Hoover, structure fire.8:35 p.m. — 1000 block SW Lee, medical.9:05 p.m. — 4700 block NW Motif Manor, medical.9:43 p.m. — 6800 block NW Faircloud, medical.10:12 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical.10:16 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical.TUESDAY2:17 p.m. — 7800 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.2:27 p.m. — 2100 block NW Dearborn, medical.2:29 p.m. — 1300 block SW Wisconsin, service call.3:58 a.m. — 2400 block NE 9th, lift assist.8:05 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, service call.8:39 a.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.8:40 a.m. — 1600 block NE 35th, medical.9:02 a.m. — 2500 block NW 20th, service call.9:47 a.m. — 20 block NW 53rd, medical.9:53 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road, service call.9:58 a.m. — Northwest Laird Boulevard and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.10:39 a.m. — 2200 block NW 43rd, medical.11:46 a.m. — 600 block SW Bishop, medical.11:51 a.m. — 10 block NW 25th, lift assist.12:15 p.m. — 1700 block NW Andrews, medical.1:19 p.m. — 1500 block SW Tennessee, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Sport Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Run Nature Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists