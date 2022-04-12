Fire reports for April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:34 p.m. — Northwest Friar Tuck Lane and Northwest King Richard Avenue, medical.4:42 p.m. — Northwest 27th Street and Northwest Atlanta, medical.5:50 p.m. — 7300 block Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:23 p.m. — 2800 block Northwest Heritage Drive, medical.6:59 p.m. — 2000 block Northwest Lindy, medical.7:19 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Washington, gas leak.8:57 p.m. — 2300 block Northwest 46th Street, medical.9:14 p.m. — 600 block Southwest E Avenue, medical.9:32 p.m. — 800 block Northwest 41st Street, medical.9:42 p.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.10:24 p.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.10:29 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.10:50 p.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.11:18 p.m. — 3000 block Northeast Muse, medical.MONDAY1:23 a.m. — 1200 block Northwest Bell, medical.1:27 a.m. — 1800 block Southwest 69th Street medical.1:46 a.m. — 3000 block Northeast Muse, medical.2:46 a.m. — 900 block Southwest Washington, medical.3:41 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.5:07 a.m. — 1500 block Northwest Lincoln, medical.6:48 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.7:31 a.m. — 3100 block Cache Road, structure fire.7:59 a.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.8:10 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, service call.8:38 a.m. — 2100 block Northwest Bessie, medical.8:54 a.m. — 800 block Northwest Parkview Boulevard, medical.9:10 a.m. — 7800 block Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, fire alarm.9:15 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.9:54 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.10:01 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, fire alarm.10:08 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, fire alarm.10:33 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, outside fire.10:43 a.m. — Northwest 29th Street and West Gore Boulevard, lift assist.11:30 a.m. — 3800 block Cache Road, medical.2:17 p.m. — 4600 block Southeast Aberdeen, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Medicine Politics Social Services Building Industry Southwest Fire Alarm Quanah Trailway Tuck Lane Assist Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists