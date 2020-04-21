Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
6:37 p.m. — 120 NE English, medical.
7:29 p.m. — 107 NW 5th, medical.
7:31 p.m. — 5 SW 71st, medical.
8:41 p.m. — 1613 NW 22nd, smoke investigation.
9:51 p.m. — East Gore, Boulevard and Northeast Flowermound, medical.
9:58 p.m. — 3819 NW Arlington, outdoor fire.
9:58 p.m. — 6925 SW Beta, medical.
10:15 p.m. — 1402 NW Lindy, medical.
11:28 p.m. — 1411 NW Lincoln, medical.
MONDAY
90:43 a.m. — 3141 NW Kinyon, medical.
00:52 a.m. — 7002 SW Winchester, medical.
1:20 a.m. — 2303 NW Williams, medical.
4:36 a.m. — 22 NW 24th, medical.
4:40 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.
5:22 a.m. — 1809 NW Andrews, medical.
5:55 a.m. — 1803 NW 45th, medical.
6:26 a.m. — Southeast 1st Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard.
6:28 a.m. — 4513 NE Bell, medical.
6:59 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.
7:20 a.m. — 4635 SW H, medical.
7:45 a.m. — 1922 NW Arlington, service call.
9:03 a.m. — 1304 NW Taft, service call.
9:53 a.m. — 2603 NW Lake Ridge, automatic alarm.
10:13 a.m. — 1917 NW Glenn, odor investigation.
10:25 a.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.
10:33 a.m. — 1803 SW 8th, medical.
11:16 a.m. — 1115 NW Euclid, medical.
11:47 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
11:51 a.m. — 1706 SW Lee, medical.
12:22 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 11th Street, medical.
12:56 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, service call.
12:59 p.m. — 8209 NW Quanah Parker Trlwy, medical.
1:02 p.m. — 1509 SW N H Jones, medical.
1:16 p.m. — 6102 NW Euclid, medical.
2:00 p.m. — 913 SW 37th, medical.
