Fire report for Sept. 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY6:11 p.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.8:23 p.m. — 920 NW 38th, automatic alarm.8:35 p.m. — 705 E Gore, electrical hazard.8:36 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest B Avenue, flooding8:40 p.m. — Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Faircloud Drive, vehicle in floodwater.8:45 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.8:46 p.m. — 1414 NW Sheridan, medical.8:47 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, vehicle in floodwater.9:25 p.m. — 1533 NW 43rd, medical.9:29 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, medical.11:06 p.m. — 708 SW H, medical.WEDNESDAY2:45 a.m. — 3120 NE Colonial, medical.3:59 a.m. — 38 NW 24th, medical.4:10 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.4:53 a.m. — 2108 NW Sheridan, medical.5:31 a.m. — 6801 NW Grayson’s Mountain, medical.6:36 a.m. — 2535 NW Prentice, medical.6:41 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.7:05 a.m. — 171 SW 11th, structure fire.7:42 a.m. — 1511 SW 6th, medical.8:01 a.m. — 1719 SW 11th, structure fire.8:25 a.m. — 5840 NW Dearborn, medical.8:59 a.m. — 940 NW 38th, automatic alarm.9:09 a.m. — 1914 SW E, service call.9:30 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.9:31 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.9:55 a.m. — 3911 NW Baltimore, gas leak.10:15 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trl., medical.10:29 a.m. — 20 Mission, medical.11:05 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th, medical.11:31 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.11:44 a.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Vehicle Southwest Sheridan Road Southwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists