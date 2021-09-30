Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

6:11 p.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.

8:23 p.m. — 920 NW 38th, automatic alarm.

8:35 p.m. — 705 E Gore, electrical hazard.

8:36 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest B Avenue, flooding

8:40 p.m. — Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Faircloud Drive, vehicle in floodwater.

8:45 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.

8:46 p.m. — 1414 NW Sheridan, medical.

8:47 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, vehicle in floodwater.

9:25 p.m. — 1533 NW 43rd, medical.

9:29 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, medical.

11:06 p.m. — 708 SW H, medical.

WEDNESDAY

2:45 a.m. — 3120 NE Colonial, medical.

3:59 a.m. — 38 NW 24th, medical.

4:10 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.

4:53 a.m. — 2108 NW Sheridan, medical.

5:31 a.m. — 6801 NW Grayson’s Mountain, medical.

6:36 a.m. — 2535 NW Prentice, medical.

6:41 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.

7:05 a.m. — 171 SW 11th, structure fire.

7:42 a.m. — 1511 SW 6th, medical.

8:01 a.m. — 1719 SW 11th, structure fire.

8:25 a.m. — 5840 NW Dearborn, medical.

8:59 a.m. — 940 NW 38th, automatic alarm.

9:09 a.m. — 1914 SW E, service call.

9:30 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.

9:31 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.

9:55 a.m. — 3911 NW Baltimore, gas leak.

10:15 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trl., medical.

10:29 a.m. — 20 Mission, medical.

11:05 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th, medical.

11:31 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

11:44 a.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.