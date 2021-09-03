Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
2:06 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
3:23 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, medical.
4:50 p.m. — 601 SW Park, medical.
5:58 p.m. — Southwest 51st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
7:29 p.m. — 1103 SW Lee, medical.
7:35 p.m. — 1102 SW F, medical.
7:43 p.m. — 4458 NW Baltimore, medical.
8:53 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.
9:06 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.
11:24 p.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.
THURSDAY
4:12 a.m. — 1810 NW Pollard, medical.
5:16 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington, service call.
6:18 a.m. — 1603 NW Bell, outside fire.
6:23 a.m. — 25 NW 28th, automatic alarm.
6:29 a.m. — 200 SW C, automatic alarm.
7:23 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.
8:17 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, service call.
9:54 a.m. — 9710 Cache, medical.
10:55 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
11:07 a.m. — 4630 SW H, medical.
11:29 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
11:49 a.m. — 1707 SE Jarman, medical.
11:57 a.m. — 2202 E Gore, medical.
12:09 p.m. — 104 NW 31st medical.
1:20 p.m. — 6119 Cache, medical.
2:26 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.