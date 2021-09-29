Fire report for Sept. 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:24 a.m. — 1407 NW Dearborn, service call.8:17 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.8:26 a.m. — 1914 SW E, gas leak.8:51 a.m. — 620 SW E, service call.8:58 a.m. — 2402 NW Crosby Park, medical.9:11 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.9:19 a.m. — 4504 W Gore, service call.10:36 a.m. — 3504 NE Silcott Cir., medical.10:49 a.m. — 1010 NW 82nd, gas leak.4:22 p.m. — 2005 NW Irwin, service call.6:24 p.m. — 516 SW H, medical.6:56 p.m. — 1720 SW 68th, medical.7:42 p.m. — 402 SE Sungate, outside fire.7:45 p.m. — 3164 Cache, medical.7:50 p.m. — 308 NE 26th, automatic alarm.9:02 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.9:19 p.m. — 2610 NW Pollard, gas leak.9:43 p.m. — 1826 NW 52nd, medical.9:56 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.11:01 p.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.11:31 p.m. — 4305 NW Lincoln, medical.TUESDAY3:54 a.m. — 2403 NW Faircloud Cir., medical.7:23 a.m. — 408 SW Washington, medical.8:52 a.m. — 4504 W Gore, service call.9:28 a.m. — 2102 NW Austin, service call.10:33 a.m. — 3811 W Gore, medical.10:46 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.11:34 a.m. — 2425 Cache, medical.12:46 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.1:30 p.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.1:39 p.m. — 8802 Cache, medical.1:53 p.m. — 4819 NE Winfield Cir., medical.2:20 p.m. — 815 NW Dearborn, medical.2:36 p.m. — 6902 SW Delta, automatic alarm.2:38 p.m. — 3005 NE Angus Pl., automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Linguistics Politics Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists