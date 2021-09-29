Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

6:24 a.m. — 1407 NW Dearborn, service call.

8:17 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

8:26 a.m. — 1914 SW E, gas leak.

8:51 a.m. — 620 SW E, service call.

8:58 a.m. — 2402 NW Crosby Park, medical.

9:11 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

9:19 a.m. — 4504 W Gore, service call.

10:36 a.m. — 3504 NE Silcott Cir., medical.

10:49 a.m. — 1010 NW 82nd, gas leak.

4:22 p.m. — 2005 NW Irwin, service call.

6:24 p.m. — 516 SW H, medical.

6:56 p.m. — 1720 SW 68th, medical.

7:42 p.m. — 402 SE Sungate, outside fire.

7:45 p.m. — 3164 Cache, medical.

7:50 p.m. — 308 NE 26th, automatic alarm.

9:02 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.

9:19 p.m. — 2610 NW Pollard, gas leak.

9:43 p.m. — 1826 NW 52nd, medical.

9:56 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.

11:01 p.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.

11:31 p.m. — 4305 NW Lincoln, medical.

TUESDAY

3:54 a.m. — 2403 NW Faircloud Cir., medical.

7:23 a.m. — 408 SW Washington, medical.

8:52 a.m. — 4504 W Gore, service call.

9:28 a.m. — 2102 NW Austin, service call.

10:33 a.m. — 3811 W Gore, medical.

10:46 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 2425 Cache, medical.

12:46 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.

1:39 p.m. — 8802 Cache, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 4819 NE Winfield Cir., medical.

2:20 p.m. — 815 NW Dearborn, medical.

2:36 p.m. — 6902 SW Delta, automatic alarm.

2:38 p.m. — 3005 NE Angus Pl., automatic alarm.