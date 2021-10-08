Fire report for Oct. 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:46 p.m. — 204 NW 44th, medical.6:40 p.m. — 917 NE Tortoise, medical.6:46 p.m. — 1532 NW 81st, structure fire.6:55 p.m. — 1812 NW 19th, medical.6:59 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.7:15 p.m. — 1817 NW 82nd, medical.7:35 p.m. — 501 NW Ferris, medical.8:51 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.8:55 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.11:14 p.m. — 112 NE Arlington, medical.THURSDAY6:15 a.m. — 2001 NW Sheridan, medical.6:43 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 43rd Street, medical.7:28 a.m. — 1608 NW 48th, automatic alarm.8:40 a.m. — 2216 SW Oxford, medical.9:03 a.m. — 1620 NW 25th, medical.9:08 a.m. — 3003 NE Muse Cir., medical.9:15 a.m. — 6810 SW Oakland Ln., public service.10:28 a.m. — 5220 NW Sherwood, service call.11:30 a.m. — 1401 NW Bessie, automatic alarm.11:32 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.11:58 a.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.12:32 p.m. — 815 NW Dearborn, medical.12:32 p.m. — 410 NW Glendale, automatic alarm.12:45 p.m. — 4034 SW Mesquite, medical.1:04 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.1:29 p.m. — 602 NW Woodridge, medical.1:48 p.m. — 1003 ½ SW 9th, outside fire.2:00 p.m. — 16 NW Sheridan, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists