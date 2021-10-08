Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:46 p.m. — 204 NW 44th, medical.

6:40 p.m. — 917 NE Tortoise, medical.

6:46 p.m. — 1532 NW 81st, structure fire.

6:55 p.m. — 1812 NW 19th, medical.

6:59 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.

7:15 p.m. — 1817 NW 82nd, medical.

7:35 p.m. — 501 NW Ferris, medical.

8:51 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.

8:55 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.

11:14 p.m. — 112 NE Arlington, medical.

THURSDAY

6:15 a.m. — 2001 NW Sheridan, medical.

6:43 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 43rd Street, medical.

7:28 a.m. — 1608 NW 48th, automatic alarm.

8:40 a.m. — 2216 SW Oxford, medical.

9:03 a.m. — 1620 NW 25th, medical.

9:08 a.m. — 3003 NE Muse Cir., medical.

9:15 a.m. — 6810 SW Oakland Ln., public service.

10:28 a.m. — 5220 NW Sherwood, service call.

11:30 a.m. — 1401 NW Bessie, automatic alarm.

11:32 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

11:58 a.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.

12:32 p.m. — 815 NW Dearborn, medical.

12:32 p.m. — 410 NW Glendale, automatic alarm.

12:45 p.m. — 4034 SW Mesquite, medical.

1:04 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.

1:29 p.m. — 602 NW Woodridge, medical.

1:48 p.m. — 1003 ½ SW 9th, outside fire.

2:00 p.m. — 16 NW Sheridan, medical.