Fire report for Oct. 7, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:37 p.m. — 2716 SW Cornell, medical.4:44 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.5:14 p.m. — 247 E Gore, automatic alarm.6:20 p.m. — 2414 NW 30th, medical.6:58 p.m. — 1216 NW Sheridan, medical.7:14 p.m. — 2617 NW 26th, vehicle fire.9:17 p.m. — 727 NE Carver, medical.9:55 p.m. — 2301 NW 36th, outside fire.9:59 p.m. — 1143 NW Oak, medical.10:38 p.m. — 1912 SW 24th, medical.10:55 p.m. — 2301 Cache, medical.WEDNESDAY1:05 a.m. — 313 SW I, medical.3:18 a.m. — 4503 SW Cherokee, medical.4:39 a.m. — 4503 SW Cherokee, medical.5:58 a.m. — 2202 SW B, medical.8:31 a.m. — 1211 NW Smith, medical.8:39 a.m. — 2410 Cache, public service.9:09 a.m. — 7902 NW Brady Way, service call.9:36 a.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.9:40 a.m. — 1908 NW 38th, automatic alarm.9:52 a.m. — 1416 W Gore, service call.10:15 a.m. — 1414 SW Wisconsin, medical.10:42 a.m. — 5602 SW Lee, structure fire.11:23 a.m. — 2301 SW 16th, medical.