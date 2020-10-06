Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

6:41 p.m. — 1216 NW Taylor, medical.

7:04 p.m. — 6107 NW Maple, medical.

7:15 p.m. — 4021 Cache Road, medical.

7:33 p.m. — 1930 Cache Road, medical.

7:55 p.m. — 3405 NW Kinyon, medical.

8:32 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.

TUESDAY

4:20 a.m. — 1007 SW 5th, medical.

4:23 a.m. — 1701 SW N.H. Jones, medical.

6:42 a.m. — 1302 SW B, medical.

6:46 a.m. — 1904 NW 64th, service call.

7:23 a.m. — 2107 Cache Road, medical.

7:30 a.m. — 6604 NW Willow Tree Circle, service call.

8:30 a.m. — 3100 block South Sheridan Road, medical.

8:48 a.m. — 915 W. Lee, medical.

8:55 a.m. — 2503 NW 7th, medical.

8:59 a.m. — 1220 NW 47th, medical.

9:12 a.m. — 4500 W. Lee, medical.

9:20 a.m. — 601 SW 6th, medical.

9:34 a.m. — 3005 NE Angus Place, medical.

9:57 a.m. — 1010 S. Sheridan, medical.

10:11 a.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.

10:32 a.m. — 4711 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.

10:38 a.m. — 1207 SW 24th, service call.

10:46 a.m. — 1207 SW 24th, service call.

11:02 a.m. — 2002 Cache Road, smoke investigation.

12:25 p.m. — 7700 NW Chesley Drive, service call.

12:30 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 2611 SW J, medical.

2:26 p.m. — 2412 SW A, medical.

3:31 p.m. — 4411 W. Gore, medical.

4:12 p.m. — 2204 NW 19th, medical.

4:18 p.m. — No. 7 S. Sheridan, medical.

4:31 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.

4:49 p.m. — 4630 SW H, medical.

5:16 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

