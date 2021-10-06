Fire report for Oct. 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:16 p.m. — 5314 Cache, medical.3:31 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.3:35 p.m. — 904 NW Kingswood, medical.3:36 p.m. — 923 SW Ranch Oak, service call.4:09 p.m. — 7019 Cache, medical.4:16 p.m. — 1701 NW Kinyon, medical.6:28 p.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.6:54 p.m. — 7515 NW Rolando, structure fire.7:23 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.7:49 p.m. — 3905 NW Cheyenne, medical.8:37 p.m. — 303 NW Arlington, medical.9:14 p.m. — 912 W Gore, medical.9:15 p.m. — 2007 NW 23rd, medical.9:24 p.m. — 8006 NW Norwick, medical.9:27 p.m. — 304 SW 75th, medical.10:32 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.11:28 p.m. — 517 E gore, automatic alarm.TUESDAY12:32 a.m. — 6909 SW delta, medical.2:26 a.m. — 6914 SW Cherokee, automatic alarm.2:36 a.m. — 412 ½ SW Park, public service.5:11 a.m. — 2304 NW 20th, service call.5:41 a.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.6:56 a.m. — 2304 NW 20th, medical.7:21 a.m. — 2202 SW 54th, medical.7:40 a.m. — 4621 SW I, medical.8:28 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.8:47 a.m. — 1310 NW Ferris, service call.9:23 a.m. — 1602 NW Horton, service call.9:32 a.m. — 2204 SW Bishop, service call.10:12 a.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.10:59 a.m. — 1415 SW Summit, medical.11:09 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 24th Street, medical.11:19 a.m. — 304 SW 75th, medical.11:21 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, public service.11:55 a.m. — 3803 NW Columbia, medical.12:03 p.m. — 7305 NW Woodland, medical.1:32 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.1:57 p.m. — 1907 NW 72nd, structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists