Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:16 p.m. — 5314 Cache, medical.

3:31 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

3:35 p.m. — 904 NW Kingswood, medical.

3:36 p.m. — 923 SW Ranch Oak, service call.

4:09 p.m. — 7019 Cache, medical.

4:16 p.m. — 1701 NW Kinyon, medical.

6:28 p.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.

6:54 p.m. — 7515 NW Rolando, structure fire.

7:23 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

7:49 p.m. — 3905 NW Cheyenne, medical.

8:37 p.m. — 303 NW Arlington, medical.

9:14 p.m. — 912 W Gore, medical.

9:15 p.m. — 2007 NW 23rd, medical.

9:24 p.m. — 8006 NW Norwick, medical.

9:27 p.m. — 304 SW 75th, medical.

10:32 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.

11:28 p.m. — 517 E gore, automatic alarm.

TUESDAY

12:32 a.m. — 6909 SW delta, medical.

2:26 a.m. — 6914 SW Cherokee, automatic alarm.

2:36 a.m. — 412 ½ SW Park, public service.

5:11 a.m. — 2304 NW 20th, service call.

5:41 a.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.

6:56 a.m. — 2304 NW 20th, medical.

7:21 a.m. — 2202 SW 54th, medical.

7:40 a.m. — 4621 SW I, medical.

8:28 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.

8:47 a.m. — 1310 NW Ferris, service call.

9:23 a.m. — 1602 NW Horton, service call.

9:32 a.m. — 2204 SW Bishop, service call.

10:12 a.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

10:59 a.m. — 1415 SW Summit, medical.

11:09 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 24th Street, medical.

11:19 a.m. — 304 SW 75th, medical.

11:21 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, public service.

11:55 a.m. — 3803 NW Columbia, medical.

12:03 p.m. — 7305 NW Woodland, medical.

1:32 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

1:57 p.m. — 1907 NW 72nd, structure fire.

