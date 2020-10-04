Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

6:01 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.

6:23 p.m. — 102 SE B, structure fire.

6:26 p.m. — 102 SE B, structure fire.

6:36 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road, smoke investigation.

6:44 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

6:49 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

6:53 p.m. — 2613 NW Locksley Lane, medical.

7:27 p.m. — 2202 E. Gore, medical.

7:28 p.m. — 712 SW Chaucer Drive, medical.

7:33 p.m. — 1707 SW B, medical.

7:38 p.m. — 5312 NW Cherry, medical.

8:09 p.m. — 406 NW 3rd, medical.

8:47 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and U.S. 62, vehicle fire.

9:00 p.m. — Southeast Trenton Road and Gore Boulevard, medical.

9:03 p.m. — 1209 SW 23rd Place, medical.

9:21 p.m. — 1703½ SW 6th, smoke investigation.

11:48 p.m. —620 SW E, medical.

SATURDAY

12:17 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

5:53 a.m. — 6920 W. Lee, service call.

6:58 a.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.

8:53 a.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.

10:10 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road, medical.

10:30 a.m. — 4613 NW Ozmun, medical.

10:44 a.m. — 940 NW 38th, medical.

10:46 a.m. — 16 NW 24th, medical.

11:44 a.m. — 644 NW Mockingbird Road, medical.

1:34 p.m. — North Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.

2:22 p.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

