Fire report for Oct. 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:02 p.m. — 2802 SW Lee, service call.3:09 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest Crystal Hills Drive, smoke investigation.3:31 p.m. — 2125 NW Lindy, medical.3:34 p.m. — 2106 W Gore, medical.3:36 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.4:03 p.m. — 2126 NW Carroll, service call.4:11 p.m. — 1407 SW 10th, structure fire.5:05 p.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, structure fire.5:33 p.m. — 4015 NW Lindy, smoke investigation.6:23 p.m. — 159 NE Dunlap, medical.6:30 p.m. — 5602 SW Lee, medical.6:34 p.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.6:45 p.m. — 1405 ½ NW Williams, service call.7:12 p.m. — 5110 Cache, automatic alarm.7:29 p.m. — 1004 SW 5th, medical.8:04 p.m. — 4609 SW J, medical.8:11 p.m. — 1613 NW Pollard, medical.SATURDAY2:10 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 33rd Street, medical.3:53 a.m. — 1127 E Gore, medical.4:55 a.m. — 1137 NW Elm, medical.5:43 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.8:36 a.m. — 3146 Cache, medical.9:13 a.m. — 428 NW 53rd, structure fire.9:47 a.m. — 3501 E Gore, automatic alarm.9:59 a.m. — 2714 SW H, medical.10:00 a.m. — 804 SW Summit, service call.11:35 a.m. — 1725 SW 47th, medical.