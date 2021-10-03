Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:45 p.m. — 3501 E Gore, medical.

3:54 p.m. — 506 NW Euclid, electrical hazard.

3:59 p.m. — 1930 Cache, medical.

4:10 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.

4:21 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

4:34 p.m. — 4922 SE Trenton, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 7019 Cache, automatic alarm.

5:35 p.m. — 7005 SW Winchester, medical.

5:44 p.m. — 2505 SW J, medical.

5:55 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.

7:44 p.m. — 1509 SW H, medical.

8:16 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, service call.

8:21 p.m. — 407 SW Jefferson, medical.

8:36 p.m. — 108 SW 20th, medical.

8:51 p.m. — 1109 SE Sullivan, medical.

10:00 p.m. — 4 SW 49th, service call.

10:03 p.m. — 6425 Cache, medical.

10:33 p.m. — 3321 NW Atlanta, medical.

10:53 p.m. — 2320 SW Pennsylvania, medical.

11:20 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

SATURDAY

12:09 a.m. — 1816 SW 11th, medical.

12:26 a.m. — 2202 SW B, medical.

2:23 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

2:28 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

2:38 a.m. — Southeast Sharps Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.

8:58 a.m. — 1130 SW Lee, medical.

9:36 a.m. — 2323 NE 35th, service call.

11:56 a.m. — 295 NW 2nd, medical.

12:20 p.m. — 5515 Cache, medical.

1:37 p.m. — 120 NE English, medical.

1:43 p.m. — 3241 NE Shelter Creek, medical.

