Fire report for Oct. 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:45 p.m. — 3501 E Gore, medical.3:54 p.m. — 506 NW Euclid, electrical hazard.3:59 p.m. — 1930 Cache, medical.4:10 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.4:21 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.4:34 p.m. — 4922 SE Trenton, medical.4:53 p.m. — 7019 Cache, automatic alarm.5:35 p.m. — 7005 SW Winchester, medical.5:44 p.m. — 2505 SW J, medical.5:55 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.7:44 p.m. — 1509 SW H, medical.8:16 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, service call.8:21 p.m. — 407 SW Jefferson, medical.8:36 p.m. — 108 SW 20th, medical.8:51 p.m. — 1109 SE Sullivan, medical.10:00 p.m. — 4 SW 49th, service call.10:03 p.m. — 6425 Cache, medical.10:33 p.m. — 3321 NW Atlanta, medical.10:53 p.m. — 2320 SW Pennsylvania, medical.11:20 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.SATURDAY12:09 a.m. — 1816 SW 11th, medical.12:26 a.m. — 2202 SW B, medical.2:23 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.2:28 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.2:38 a.m. — Southeast Sharps Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.8:58 a.m. — 1130 SW Lee, medical.9:36 a.m. — 2323 NE 35th, service call.11:56 a.m. — 295 NW 2nd, medical.12:20 p.m. — 5515 Cache, medical.1:37 p.m. — 120 NE English, medical.1:43 p.m. — 3241 NE Shelter Creek, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists