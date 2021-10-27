Fire report for Oct. 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:07 p.m. — 7005 SW Winchester, medical.4:12 p.m. — 4216 SE Ford, medical.4:27 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.5:22 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.7:12 p.m. — 4400 E Gore, medical.7:40 p.m. — 4712 Cache, medical.11:57 p.m. — 1316 NW Bell, medical.TUESDAY4:25 a.m. — 6315 NW Taylor, medical.5:20 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.5:50 a.m. — 615 NW Allison Ln., service call.6:49 a.m. — 1104 SW Pennsylvania, automatic alarm.6:52 a.m. — 601 NW Ft. Sill, automatic alarm.6:55 a.m. — 6512 NW Oak, outside fire.10:03 a.m. — 1717 SW 11th, medical.10:22 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln., medical.11:21 a.m. — 716 SW Arbuckle, service call.11:58 a.m. — 6212 NW Cheyenne, medical.1:14 p.m. — 620 SW e, automatic alarm.1:47 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Politics Lawton Fire Department Oak Sill Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists