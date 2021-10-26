Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:15 p.m. — 2802 NE 9th, medical.

3:36 p.m. — 3346 SW Salinas, electrical hazard.

4:49 p.m. — 1401 SW A, medical.

7:22 p.m. — 18 NW 24th, medical.

7:24 p.m. — 406 NW Glendale, medical.

8:07 p.m. — 412 NW 56th, medical.

10:19 p.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.

11:30 p.m. — 5306 NW Columbia, medical.

MONDAY

5:48 a.m. — 1302 NE Quail Creek Cir., medical.

6:54 a.m. — 1043 SE Alta, medical.

8:24 a.m. — 3132 Cache, medical.

11:05 a.m. — 4404 Cache, medical.

11:08 a.m. — 23 NW 53rd, medical.

12:44 p.m. — 5823 NW Liberty, medical.

12:51 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan, medical.

1:34 p.m. — 2410 Cache, gas leak.

1:39 p.m. — 2222 Pollard, medical.

1:50 p.m. — 1007 SW F, automatic alarm.

2:19 p.m. — 2502 NE Turtle Creek, medical.