Fire report for Oct. 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:15 p.m. — 2802 NE 9th, medical.3:36 p.m. — 3346 SW Salinas, electrical hazard.4:49 p.m. — 1401 SW A, medical.7:22 p.m. — 18 NW 24th, medical.7:24 p.m. — 406 NW Glendale, medical.8:07 p.m. — 412 NW 56th, medical.10:19 p.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.11:30 p.m. — 5306 NW Columbia, medical.MONDAY5:48 a.m. — 1302 NE Quail Creek Cir., medical.6:54 a.m. — 1043 SE Alta, medical.8:24 a.m. — 3132 Cache, medical.11:05 a.m. — 4404 Cache, medical.11:08 a.m. — 23 NW 53rd, medical.12:44 p.m. — 5823 NW Liberty, medical.12:51 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan, medical.1:34 p.m. — 2410 Cache, gas leak.1:39 p.m. — 2222 Pollard, medical.1:50 p.m. — 1007 SW F, automatic alarm.2:19 p.m. — 2502 NE Turtle Creek, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Sw Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists