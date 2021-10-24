Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:40 p.m. — 1924 Cache, medical.

6:12 p.m. — 3 NW 58th, medical.

6:43 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

7:41 p.m. — 1606 SW Tennessee, structure fire.

11:37 p.m. — 63 NW 24th, medical.

SATURDAY

12:35 a.m. — 2607 NW Lake Ridge, medical.

12:55 a.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.

12:59 a.m. — 6318 NW Taylor, medical.

1:51 a.m. — 1410 NW Irwin, service call.

1:54 a.m. — 301 NW Parkwood Pl., medical.

5:40 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

6:52 a.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.

9:21 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Williams, outside fire.

9:22 a.m. — 7109 SW Cherokee Cir., medical.

9:27 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.

11:00 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.

11:15 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.

11:19 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.

11:46 a.m. — 2202 NW Pollard, medical.

12:36 p.m. — 402 NW Sheridan, medical.

1:03 p.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical.