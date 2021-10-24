Fire report for Oct. 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:40 p.m. — 1924 Cache, medical.6:12 p.m. — 3 NW 58th, medical.6:43 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.7:41 p.m. — 1606 SW Tennessee, structure fire.11:37 p.m. — 63 NW 24th, medical.SATURDAY12:35 a.m. — 2607 NW Lake Ridge, medical.12:55 a.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.12:59 a.m. — 6318 NW Taylor, medical.1:51 a.m. — 1410 NW Irwin, service call.1:54 a.m. — 301 NW Parkwood Pl., medical.5:40 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.6:52 a.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.9:21 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Williams, outside fire.9:22 a.m. — 7109 SW Cherokee Cir., medical.9:27 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.11:00 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.11:15 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.11:19 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.11:46 a.m. — 2202 NW Pollard, medical.12:36 p.m. — 402 NW Sheridan, medical.1:03 p.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Politics Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Nature Northwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists