Fire report for Oct. 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:21 p.m. — 200 SW C, medical.4:02 p.m. — 502 SW Douglas, medical.4:44 p.m. — 1105 SW F, medical.4:46 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.8:25 p.m. — 2202 NW Cheyenne, medical.9:06 p.m. — 1719 SW 14th, medical.9:16 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.9:46 p.m. — 1143 NW Oak, medical.WEDNESDAY1:33 a.m. — 1907 NW Lake, medical.2:09 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.4:33 a.m. — 1405 SW E, structure fire.5:17 a.m. — 1712 SW 14th Pl., medical.6:22 a.m. — 2007 NW 27th, medical.6:41 a.m. — 5321 NW Elm, service call.7:56 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan, medical.8:41 a.m. — 20 Mission, medical.8:42 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.9:25 a.m. — 62 NW 24th, medical.9:45 a.m. — 712 SW Chaucer Cir., medical.10:08 a.m. — 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum, automatic alarm.11:03 a.m. — 1229 SW New York, automatic alarm.11:33 a.m. — 2325 SW Pennsylvania, medical.11:56 a.m. — 4201 SW K, medical.11:58 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln., medical.1:14 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Hampshire Circle, medical.1:20 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln., medical.1:49 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.2:09 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.2:48 p.m. — Southwest 14th Place and Southwest Georgia Avenue, smoke investigation.