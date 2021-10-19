Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:59 p.m. — 5332 NW Glenn, outside fire.

4:18 p.m. — 1615 NW 76th, medical.

4:36 p.m. — 48 NW 24th, medical.

5:27 p.m. — 806 NW 34th, medical.

6:18 p.m. — 3302 SE Lee, outside fire.

6:20 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

6:26 p.m. — 610 SW 63rd, medical.

6:50 p.m. — 1506 SW E, medical.

7:06 p.m. — 108 SW 69th, medical.

7:24 p.m. — 406 NW Glendale, medical.

7:47 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.

7:47 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.

9:51 p.m. — 917 SW 7th, medical.

10:43 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, unknown odor.

11:33 p.m. — 1809 NW Taft, medical.

MONDAY

12:12 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

2:22 a.m. — 3745 SW lee, medical.

7:05 a.m. — 7701 NW Lawton, medical.

7:09 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.

8:46 a.m. — 1022 SW 61st, medical.

9:27 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.

9:44 a.m. — 404 NW Woodland, medical.

10:13 a.m. — 6104 NW Oak, medical.

10:34 a.m. — 4628 SW G, medical.

11:06 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 27th Street, medical.

11:10 a.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical.

11:14 a.m. — 2419 SW Washington, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 2406 NW 6th, medical.

2:10 p.m. — 208 SE Heather Ln., automatic alarm.

2:13 p.m. — 515 NW Compass, automatic alarm.

2:23 p.m. — 2337 NW Bell, medical.

2:38 p.m. — 3412 W Gore, medical.