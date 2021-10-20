Fire report for Oct. 19, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY5:12 p.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.7:07 p.m. — 2601 SW B, outside fire.7:08 p.m. — 1226 NW Sheridan, medical.8:20 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress, service call.10:32 p.m. — 2507 NW 17th, outside fire.10:52 p.m. — 7550 NW Tango, structure fire.11:05 p.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.11:06 p.m. — 2323 E Gore, medical.11:08 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, odor investigation.TUESDAY12:23 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Cir., automatic alarm.12:55 a.m. — 4901 NW Meadowbrook, medical.3:16 a.m. — 4203 SE Dorchester, medical.3:23 a.m. — 5816 NW Dearborn, medical.4:49 a.m. — 4901 SE Mills, medical.7:03 a.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.7:55 a.m. — 4822 SE Tattershall Way, service call.8:39 a.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.9:30 a.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, medical.10:07 a.m. — 1712 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.10:36 a.m. — 5329 NW Oak, medical.10:45 a.m. — 3 SE Interstate, automatic alarm.11:00 a.m. — 4524 SW Atom, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.11:34 a.m. — 740 NW 16th, automatic alarm.11:36 a.m. — 5406 SW Lee, medical.12:29 p.m. — 1603 NW Williams, medical.1:21 p.m. — 556 NE Carver, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sw Following Nw Industry Emergency Address Medical Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists