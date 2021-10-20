Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

5:12 p.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.

7:07 p.m. — 2601 SW B, outside fire.

7:08 p.m. — 1226 NW Sheridan, medical.

8:20 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress, service call.

10:32 p.m. — 2507 NW 17th, outside fire.

10:52 p.m. — 7550 NW Tango, structure fire.

11:05 p.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

11:06 p.m. — 2323 E Gore, medical.

11:08 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, odor investigation.

TUESDAY

12:23 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Cir., automatic alarm.

12:55 a.m. — 4901 NW Meadowbrook, medical.

3:16 a.m. — 4203 SE Dorchester, medical.

3:23 a.m. — 5816 NW Dearborn, medical.

4:49 a.m. — 4901 SE Mills, medical.

7:03 a.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.

7:55 a.m. — 4822 SE Tattershall Way, service call.

8:39 a.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

9:30 a.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 1712 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.

10:36 a.m. — 5329 NW Oak, medical.

10:45 a.m. — 3 SE Interstate, automatic alarm.

11:00 a.m. — 4524 SW Atom, medical.

11:31 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 740 NW 16th, automatic alarm.

11:36 a.m. — 5406 SW Lee, medical.

12:29 p.m. — 1603 NW Williams, medical.

1:21 p.m. — 556 NE Carver, medical.