Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:53 p.m. — 2412 NW 28th, outside fire.

5:14 p.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

5:23 p.m. — 7002 NW Kingsbury, medical.

6:08 p.m. — 741 SW 43rd, medical.

6:24 p.m. — 1517 SW New York, medical.

6:27 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, service call.

6:32 p.m. — 2628 NW Pollard, medical.

7:07 p.m. — 1143 SW Monroe, medical.

7:19 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

7:23 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

7:44 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.

8:54 p.m. — 2107 SW B, service call.

9:21 p.m. — 2302 NW 38th, medical.

9:24 p.m. — 503 SW Garfield, medical.

9:59 p.m. — 4613 NW Ozmun, medical.

10:38 p.m. — 210 NW 44th, medical.

11:07 p.m. — 1912 NW Hoover, medical.

SATURDAY

12:38 a.m. — 7124 NW Woodland Pl., service call.

5:19 a.m. — 6024 NW Williams, medical.

5:26 a.m. — 307 SW 20th, medical.

7:34 a.m. — 1211 NW Oak, automatic alarm.

7:39 a.m. — 8802 Cache, medical.

9:01 a.m. — 507 NE Angus, medical.

9:08 a.m. — 1141 SW Monroe, medical.

9:14 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan, service call.

9:35 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

9:37 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

9:54 a.m. — 1764 NW 82nd, gas leak.

10:10 a.m. — 7211 SW Stradford, medical.

11:18 a.m. — 403 SW 80th, medical.

11:27 a.m. — 1020 SE Alta, service call.